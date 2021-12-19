Iran, Azerbaijan, Georgia corridor to launch in days

After the revival of the ECO corridor through Pakistan, Iran and Turkey and pilot launch of the international north-south corridor through Finland, Russia, the Azerbaijan Republic, Iran, the Persian Gulf and India, this week we will witness the activation of the new corridor through Iran, the Azerbaijan Republic, Georgia, the Black Sea and Europe, Abbas Mousavi said in a tweet.

This comes after the first meeting of the deputy foreign ministers of three Caucasus countries of the Azerbaijan Republic, Armenia and Georgia with Iran, Russia and Turkey, as the countries bordering the Caucasus.

During the meeting, dubbed the 3+3 group, participants discussed regional cooperation.