Monday, December 20, 2021
type here...
WorldAsiaPoliticsForeign PolicyIFP Exclusive

Iran, Azerbaijan, Georgia corridor to launch in days

By IFP Editorial Staff

More Articles

Avatar of IFP Editorial Staff
IFP Editorial Staffhttps://ifpnews.com/ifp-editorial-staff
The IFP Editorial Staff is composed of dozens of skilled journalists, news-writers, and analysts whose works are edited and published by experienced editors specialized in Iran News. The editor of each IFP Service is responsible for the report published by the Iran Front Page (IFP) news website, and can be contacted through the ways mentioned in the "IFP Editorial Staff" section.
Iran’s ambassador to Baku says a new transit corridor stretching from the Islamic Republic through the Azerbaijan Republic and Georgia to Europe will become operational this week.

After the revival of the ECO corridor through Pakistan, Iran and Turkey and pilot launch of the international north-south corridor through Finland, Russia, the Azerbaijan Republic, Iran, the Persian Gulf and India, this week we will witness the activation of the new corridor through Iran, the Azerbaijan Republic, Georgia, the Black Sea and Europe, Abbas Mousavi said in a tweet.
This comes after the first meeting of the deputy foreign ministers of three Caucasus countries of the Azerbaijan Republic, Armenia and Georgia with Iran, Russia and Turkey, as the countries bordering the Caucasus.
During the meeting, dubbed the 3+3 group, participants discussed regional cooperation.

Previous article“US, Europeans accepted Iran’s proposals in Vienna talks despite pretending otherwise”
Next articleAlvand destroyer, 4 submarines join Iran navy fleet

Latest article

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Tags

Iran-US RelationsNuclear Deal (JCPOA)Iran Newspapers HeadlinesMohammad Javad ZarifIran SanctionsIran in Photos

Editor Picks