Sunday, October 23, 2022
type here...
IFP ExclusiveFeatured NewsPoliticsNuclear

Iran Atomic Energy Organization confirms hacking of its email server

By IFP Editorial Staff
Cyber attack

The information office of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran has confirmed reports of the hacking of its email server that are making the rounds on social media, saying the move is aimed at attacking the public’s attention and are part of a propaganda campaign.

The office added that the cyber attack was conducted from a foreign country and the hackers released some emails of the IAEO.

It noted that the technological unit of the atomic energy development and production company took necessary measures immediately after the cyber attack and launched an investigation.

The information office of the IAEO said the emails all contain routine communication between staff of the organization.

It stressed that such moves are desperate attempts to wage psychological warfare on Iran and lack any value.

A hacking group earlier announced it had launched a cyber attack on the IAEO’s website.

It claimed that it had acquired emails containing sensitive information.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks