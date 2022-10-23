Iran Atomic Energy Organization confirms hacking of its email server

The office added that the cyber attack was conducted from a foreign country and the hackers released some emails of the IAEO.

It noted that the technological unit of the atomic energy development and production company took necessary measures immediately after the cyber attack and launched an investigation.

The information office of the IAEO said the emails all contain routine communication between staff of the organization.

It stressed that such moves are desperate attempts to wage psychological warfare on Iran and lack any value.

A hacking group earlier announced it had launched a cyber attack on the IAEO’s website.

It claimed that it had acquired emails containing sensitive information.