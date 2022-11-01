Tuesday, November 1, 2022
Iran’s atomic energy agency aims for 20-percent share of national power generation: Official

By IFP Editorial Staff
Mohammad Eslami

The head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) says the organization intends to generate enough power to meet 20 percent of national demand, equaling 14,000 megawatts.

Mohammad Eslami said the nuclear share in power production currently stood at 1,000 megawatts, and facilities were being constructed to generate another 2,000 megawatts.

“Plans are in hand as well for a 10,000-megawatt package and a number of small power plants,” Eslami added.

He said surveying operations had been conducted to determine site locations, adding that the AEOI attached importance to localities near bodies of water and had predicted generating 10,000 megawatts in Iran’s southern regions, mostly along the Makran coastline in Hormozgan, Bushehr, and Khouzestan Provinces.

Eslami said the nuclear industry was “a propellant in advancing science and technology and can have extensive impact in the industrial sector.”

