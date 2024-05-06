Iran’s atomic chief: Tehran ready to transfer nuclear capabilities to other countries 

Mohammad Eslami said this is a time when the world is facing climate change and the collective will of nations to reduce carbon emissions to zero has become a covenant.

Esmali added that Iran will also work faster to boost its nuclear technology capabilities to achieve clean and sustainable energy.

He noted that Iran intends to produce 20,000 megawatts of nuclear power by 2040 and will implement its plans in the northern and southern coasts of the country.

The Iranian atomic chief added that although bullying powers aim to not let Iran realize its goals as it pushes ahead with its nuclear energy program, the country’s International Nuclear Science and Technology Conference was welcomed by high-profile figures and they participated in the event despite the obstacles.

“Our goal is to show the achievements of Iran’s nuclear technology to the world, and we are ready to transfer its capabilities to other countries so that a different scientific system is created”, Eslami said.