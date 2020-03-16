Iran Asks UK to Defy US Sanctions

Iranian Foreign Minister Zarif and Secretary of State for Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs of the UK Dominic Raab held a telephone conversation on Monday evening.

In their talks, the two top diplomats discussed a range of issues, including the latest developments surrounding the outbreak of coronavirus in Iran and the world, the unilateral sanctions imposed by the US, the JCPOA, the consular affairs between Tehran and London, and the regional developments.

In the telephone conversation, Foreign Minister Zarif commended the European Union and the three EU members of the JCPOA –the UK, France and Germany- for sending aid to Iran for the fight against coronavirus, slammed the US’ illegal and unilateral sanctions as an obstacle to the battle with the global pandemic, and called on the UK to defy the US’ cruel sanctions against the Iranian nation under such circumstance, both on the basis of its (Britain’s) JCPOA commitments and the human considerations.