Iran Army Chief: Soleimani’s Death Not to Remain Unanswered

In a message on Friday, the Iranian Army chief offered condolences over the martyrdom of Major General Soleimani who was killed following a US air raid at Baghdad’s international airport.

The top Iranian general also made it clear for the criminals that “the terrorist and brutal attack from the criminal US which is a clear sign of the US government’s terrorist temperament will not remain unanswered.”

“Undoubtedly, the front of resistance will be further strengthened following this terrorist measure by the vicious criminals and with blessing of the pure bloods (shed in the US attack),” the Iranian Army chief underscored.

In a separate message on Friday, Speaker of Iran’s Parliament Ali Larijani emphasized that the Iranian nation will never forgive those who shed the blood of Major General Soleimani.

The Parliament speaker also reminded the “villainous US regime” that the great Iranian nation has so far made great sacrifices in the path of God, one of whom was Major General Soleimani.

The White House and the Pentagon confirmed the assassination of General Soleimani in Iraq, saying the attack was carried out at the direction of US President Donald Trump.