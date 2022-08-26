Friday, August 26, 2022
type here...
IFP ExclusivePoliticsSecurity

Iranian Army chief: Drone drills send a clear message

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iran Drone Drills

Iranian Army Chief General Abdolrahim Mousavi says the army’s drone drills that covered all of Iran's territory has a clear message.

Mousavi said the Iranian people are pleased that they have their armed forces on their side.

He added that the drills are the most massive war games conducted by all four branches of the Army across mainland Iran and in the Persian Gulf and the Sea of Oman.

According to the Iran’s Army chief, the Islamic Republic has deployed all its drone and electronic warfare capabilities in the exercises.

Mousavi said Iran’s friends are encouraged when they see the Islamic Republic is pressing ahead forcefully on its path toward progress despite enmities and heinous acts by the adversaries.

Various types of combat drones operated by the four branches of the Army hit designated targets as part of the exercises.

In this stage, the Army used Kaman, Mohajer, Ababil, Karrar, and Bavar UAVs as well as homegrown weapons, including Qa’em bombs, Almas missiles and MK-82 bombs, to target hypothetical targets ranging from command and control centers to fuel tanks, ammunition depots, and radar and missile systems.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks