Iran, Armenia to Establish Technology Exchange Centre

Iran and Armenia are to enhance cooperation between small and medium-sized enterprises (SME) of both sides and to establish a joint technology exchange centre.

That came in a meeting between Ali Rasoulnia, the CEO of the Iranian Industrial Townships and Small Industries Organization, and Levon Ohanesian, the director of the Armenian Centre for Investment and SME Development.

In the meeting, the two sides introduced activities done and measures adopted to develop SMEs and exchanged views on areas of joint cooperation.

The Iranian official touched upon the close bonds between the people of Iran and Armenia as well as the great potential which exists for mutual cooperation, stressed the need to enhance collaboration between the SMEs stationed in industrial townships and zones.

He also called for holding exhibitions in Tehran and Yerevan with companies from both sides taking part.

He then touched upon the experience of the Iranian Industrial Townships and Small Industries Organization in establishing and developing infrastructure in industrial townships and zones as well as in developing domestic models of SME development.

The official said Iran is ready to offer technical and engineering services to Armenia and share its experience with that country.

He then suggested a permanent technology exchange centre between the two countries be established in Tehran and face-to-face meetings be held between Iranian and Armenian firms in order to exchange technologies.

The Armenian official, in turn, said the Armenian Centre for Investment and SME Development stands ready to be present in Iran, and elaborated on the executive programs and activities of that centre.

In the meeting, the two sides agreed to draw up a memorandum of understanding on joint cooperation.