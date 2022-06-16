Iranian FM: We will not retreat an iota from Iran’s rights

Amir Abdollahian made the pledge at the Iranian parliament’s national security and foreign policy commission. He attended a session of the body to give a report to the MPs on the latest state of the Vienna talks over the lifting of anti-Iran sanctions.

Amirabdollahian also briefed the commission on his latest consultations and contacts with the EU foreign policy chief and his counterparts from some other countries participating in the Vienna talks.

He said if the US acts realistically, the Iranian Foreign Ministry will continue to stick to the diplomatic path to remove the sanctions on the Iranian people and will spare no efforts to this end.

At the meeting, the Iranian lawmakers described the performance of the UN atomic agency’s director general as non-technical and unprofessional and condemned the recent IAEA’s resolution against Iran as political and unconstructive.

They called for a firm and uncompromising response by Iran and active pursuit of the full implementation of parliament’s Strategic Action Law aimed at lifting the sanctions and achieving the legal rights of Iran.

The MPs also called for defending Iran’s nuclear advancements.

In the end, the Iranian foreign minister thanked the members of the Iranian parliament’s national security and foreign policy commission for their viewpoints and called for the continuation of close cooperation between the Foreign Ministry and parliament to defend the rights of the Iranian people.