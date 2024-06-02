Sunday, June 2, 2024
Former Iran President Ahmadinejad registers for presidential elections

By IFP Editorial Staff
Mahmoud Ahmadinejad

Iran's former president Mahmoud Ahmadinejad has officially registered his candidacy for the upcoming presidential election.

Ahmadinejad has joined the pool of main contenders, including the principlist candidate Saeed Jalili, for the elections set to take place on June 28.

The former president’s fans gathered outside the interior ministry in downtown Tehran to express their support for his candidacy.

Ahmadinejad, who served two four-year terms from 2005 to 2013, was disqualified by Iran’s vetting body, the Guardian Council in 2017.

People will go to the polls later this month to choose a successor to the late President Ebrahim Raisi who died in a helicopter crash along with his eight companions.

 

