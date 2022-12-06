Intelligence forces dismantle MKO-linked terror cells in some Iranian provinces

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the ministry said members of the cells had carried out acts of terror and caused damage to public and private property through numerous mortar attacks against administrative, military, law enforcement and residential centers.

It said 10 operational and back-up elements of the cells were detained in the provinces of Tehran, Esfahan and Kordestan.

The terrorists had also thrown hand-made grenades during public gatherings and were plotting even “more severe schemes” before they were identified and arrested.

“All the terror activities were directly led by the MKO terror group’s European headquarters based in Albania,” said the statement.

A cache of ammunition and equipment required for terror operations, including mortars, grenades, materials for making homemade grenades, small arms and Molotov cocktails were confiscated from the MKO-linked terrorists.

Iranian cities have been hit by a wave of on-and-off riots since mid-September.

Using protests over the death of a young Iranian woman in police custody as a cover, rioters and thugs have engaged in acts of violence in several cities, including massacre of security forces, false-flag killings of civilians to incriminate the police, vandalism, and discretion of sanctities.

Intelligence bodies say a number of foreign countries and their mercenary terror groups, including the MKO, have masterminded the wave of unrest in Iran.