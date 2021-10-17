Injured Iranian eagle flying free after rehabilitation

A rare Iranian eagle found injured and unable to fly six months ago in Iran’s Albroz province is now flying free. The director-general of Alborz Environment Department said the Golden Eagle was rehabilitated after it was found.

He said the rare bird of prey was freed in the mountains of the province after recovering from the injury. The official noted that the Golden eagle is the environmental symbol of Alborz but the species is in danger of extinction.

The director-general of Alborz Environment Department added that it is highly important to preserve the environment of animals and rare birds and that necessary measures must be put in place to protect this valuable indigenous bird.

He added that one of the threats the Gold Eagles are facing is the theft of eaglets from their coops and their sale.