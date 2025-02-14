Winter in Iran’s Golestan: Symphony of birds

Golestan, with its pristine nature and warm hospitality, proves to be a crucial spot for migratory birds in the Middle East. This year, the province hosted around 100,000 migratory birds.

Early in the morning, the sky of Golestan comes alive with the flapping of colorful birds. Ducks, wild geese, flamingos, and seabirds fill the wetlands and lakes.

The Ala Gol International Wetland, one of Iran’s key habitats for migratory birds, welcomes these guests.

Despite the cold and morning mist, the birds swim peacefully, creating breathtaking scenes. Their flapping and singing fill the air with life and joy, as if nature is preparing for a grand celebration.

Locals and nature photographers gather to witness this beautiful scene. Even professional birdwatchers from various cities come to Golestan to observe and document rare bird species.

These migratory birds stay for only a few weeks, but their presence doubles the beauty of nature and reminds us that Earth is a shared home for all creatures. Preserving the habitats is essential for the survival of the beautiful species.