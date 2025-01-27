Homa-ye Saadat, symbol of prosperity, spotted in Iran’s Alamut

Nature photographer Majid Bahrami captured an image of the magnificent bird on Monday, adding to his collection of sightings in the region.

Mehdi Taheri, the commander of Qazvin’s environmental protection unit, stated on Monday that the Homa bird, which represents the biodiversity of Qazvin province, has a wingspan reaching up to three meters in some species.

Despite its size, it is not a predator and primarily feeds on bone marrow.

Taheri emphasized the ecological benefits of the bird and noted its status as a protected species under the Environmental Protection Organization due to its risk of extinction.

He also mentioned that there have been successful breeding records of the bird in Qazvin.

The official further highlighted that the Homa has been frequently spotted and photographed in various mountainous areas of Alamut and Tarom.