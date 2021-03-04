IAEA No Place for Playing Political Games: Rouhani

The Iranian president has urged the European countries to allow the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to move forward with its technical work, so that the recent Tehran-IAEA agreement will go well.

President Hassan Rouhani warned against playing political games at the agency.

“The IAEA is not a place for political games, and the three European countries should realize that the IAEA is a technical institution and should allow it to go ahead with its technical job, so that the recent good deal between Iran and the agency will last,” he said on Thursday.

“Our nuclear activities are 100% peaceful as always, and the IAEA is going ahead with its monitoring work,” said the president.

“Of course, if the IAEA’s monitoring work is not at the agency’s desired level, the US and its sanctions against Iran are to blame. If these sanctions are removed, relations with the IAEA will get warmer and its inspectors can conduct their monitoring work within the framework of the law,” said President Rouhani.

He said the Iranian nation stood up to the violations and terrorist acts of the previous US administration, urging the new US administration to lift sanctions and make good on its commitments as a goodwill gesture.

He reiterated that Iran will not renegotiate the JCPOA, and underlined the country will immediately begin to fulfill all of its obligations under the deal once the US lifts sanctions.