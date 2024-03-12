Tuesday, March 12, 2024
Homecoming in style: NASA’s “Cro-7” mission astronauts, including Jasmin Moghbeli, return to Earth

By IFP Editorial Staff

The astronauts of NASA's "Cro-7" mission, led by the  Iranian-American astronaut Jasmin Moghbeli, touched down after spending approximately 200 days away from the planet's surface.

The quartet safely landed in the SpaceX Dragon capsule, gently splashing down in the Gulf of Mexico near Pensacola Beach, Florida.

Jasmin Moghbeli, who gained global attention during the mission, not only showcased her exceptional spacefaring skills but also brought a touch of earthly culture to the International Space Station.

Moghbeli made headlines when she demonstrated her hairdressing prowess aboard the ISS, proving that even in the vastness of space, astronauts can maintain a sense of style.

Moghbeli also shared her culinary expertise by posting a video of herself preparing Ghormeh Sabzi, Iran’s renowned herb stew, with rice.

The delightful cooking demonstration not only highlighted the astronaut’s ability to adapt to unique challenges but also offered a glimpse into the diverse cultural backgrounds of space travelers.

