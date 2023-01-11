High-ranking Iranian economic delegation in UAE

The delegation on Wednesday held a meeting with different economic and investment sectors of the United Arab Emirates headed by the economic deputy of the UAE foreign ministry.

The Iranian delegation includes officials from different areas such as oil, gas, petrochemical, free zone air, railway and maritime transportation, and tourism sectors.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed the trend of cooperation between Iran and the UAE and stressed the need for expanding ties in order to boost trade and economic exchanges and bilateral investment.

The expert teams of the two countries also held sessions to discuss issues related to transportation, transit of goods, the north-south corridor, hybrid transportation, oil, gas and petrochemical industries.

This is the first meeting between the high-ranking officials of Iran and the UAE over the past years.