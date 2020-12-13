Health Minister Highlights Iran’s Heroic Struggle with Sanctions

Iranian Health Minister Saeed Namaki has hailed the country’s success to deal with the coronavirus pandemic and inaugurate new projects in spite of the unprecedented pressures and hostile sanctions.

It is a divine blessing that Iran has managed to tackle the coronavirus pandemic and inaugurate new medical projects under the pressure of sanctions, Health Minister Namaki said in an address to a Sunday event held to open new medical and health projects in South Khorasan Province.

“These days that you saw the coronavirus was being controlled, (you would not believe) what we went through,” the minister added.

After the day of Ashura when the third Shiite imam, Imam Hussein (PBUH), and his companions suffered great hardship, no other nation had ever experienced such difficulties except the Iranian nation, he added.

“They (enemies) closed all ways to us, on the currency and its transaction, on the import of medicine and equipment,” the health minister said.

“The fact that 66 projects are inaugurated in an underprivileged province and tens of other projects are also ready to come on stream at the peak of sanctions and at the peak of a famine affecting the Islamic Republic’s treasury -as this year’s hardship has been unprecedented- once again signifies a divine blessing,” Namaki stated.

In September, Namaki sent a letter to the World Health Organization (WHO), calling for a global campaign to end the US illegal and unilateral sanctions against the Islamic Republic of Iran.