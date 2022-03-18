Heal of Iran intl. human trafficking ring nabbed

The arrest took place in the city of Marivan.

The city’s police commander said the ringleader of the cell smuggled people from Pakistan, Afghanistan and other neighbors into Iran on a large scale and professionally.

Kambiz Rostam Nia added that he however did this with the help of other members of this human trafficking gang.

Rostam Nia noted that the person also smuggled Iranians who sought to leave the country illegally into other countries by forging documents.

Marivan’s police commander said efforts are underway in cooperation with the Interpol to identify other people who aided and abetted him.