Wildfires extinguished in western Iranian forests

The fires started in “Be Radeh Rashe” Forests in Marivan City on Thursday noon and were put out on Saturday night.

Behzad Sharifipour, the director general of the province’s natural resources and watershed management organization, told IRNA on Saturday night that the fires had been successfully extinguished.

Sharifipour said the fires had been burning in an area of 165 hectares and were human-caused.

He added that once started, the fires led to the explosion of a landmine dating back to the Iran-Iraq War of the 1980s, which wounded six people. All of them were treated as outpatients and were now fine.

Locals, NGO members, personnel from Sharifipour’s organization, and members of the Basij and the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) worked together to put out the fires. A helicopter dispatched from the capital, Tehran, also significantly assisted the operations, he said.