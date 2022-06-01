Wednesday, June 1, 2022
type here...
IFP ExclusiveIran in PicturesHomelandNature and Wildlife

Storks return to Marivan, Kurdistan Province

By IFP Editorial Staff
Storks in Iran

Storks are among the migratory birds that migrate to the southern warmer areas when the winter begins in the northern latitudes.

They stay for some time to get rest, to feed, to breed chickens and pass the winter in colonies of Bilu Plain and the village of Darreh Tefi near Zaribar Lake of the City of Marivan, in Iran’s Kurdistan Province.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Tags

Iran-US RelationsNuclear Deal (JCPOA)Iran Newspapers HeadlinesMohammad Javad ZarifCoronavirusIran in Photos

Editor Picks