Storks return to Marivan, Kurdistan Province

They stay for some time to get rest, to feed, to breed chickens and pass the winter in colonies of Bilu Plain and the village of Darreh Tefi near Zaribar Lake of the City of Marivan, in Iran’s Kurdistan Province.
1 of 22
Storks are among the migratory birds that migrate to the southern warmer areas when the winter begins in the northern latitudes.
They stay for some time to get rest, to feed, to breed chickens and pass the winter in colonies of Bilu Plain and the village of Darreh Tefi near Zaribar Lake of the City of Marivan, in Iran’s Kurdistan Province.