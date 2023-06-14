In drill, IRGC clears western Iranian city of counter-revolutionary terrorists

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the drill on Wednesday, Commander of the IRGC’s Hamze Sayyid al-Shohada Base said the Kusalan heights in Sarvabad city of Kurdistan Province have been fully cleared of the hostile elements.

The hideouts of the counter-revolutionary elements, which have long been upsetting security in the region, are now being removed, he added.

The commander added that the security operation would help restore calm and enable the local people to resume their economic activities freely in the region, which borders Iraq’s semi-autonomous Kurdistan region.

The IRGC has launched several rounds of military strikes on the positions of separatist groups based in the Iraqi Kurdistan, as officials of the Iraqi region failed to heed Tehran’s warnings and get rid of the anti-Iran terror bases there.