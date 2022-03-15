Iran’s Kurdish village welcomes spring

Palangan is a historical village in Kamyaran County.
The village is located 57 kilometers away from the capital of the county and has been a tourism site for its beautiful scenery and the architecture of its houses.
Locals in the western Iranian village of Palangan, in Kurdistan Province have held their annual spring festival to mark the coming of the Persian New Year.
