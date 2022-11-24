Head of Iranian rights council slams German FM’s anti-Iran statement as “deceptive”

He referred to Berlin’s assistance to Iraq’s former dictator Saddam Hussein during the 8-year war against Iran, saying, “Germany is the same country that equipped Saddam’s regime with chemical weapons, thereby killing over 13,000 Iranian citizens and injuring 100,000, including women and children in the Kurdish city of Sardasht.”

Gharibabadi also spoke of the German government’s role in the imposition of sanctions on Iran over its nuclear program.

He said Germany violates the rights of Iranian people through the “inhumane sanctions”.

The head of Iran’s Human Rights Council further accused Germany of complicity in the assassination of Iran’s top General Qassem Soleimani who was killed in a US drone strike in early 2020.

Ghariabadi’s tweet added, “While the rights of Iranians have widely been violated by the US, UK, Germany and France due to the imposition of UCMs and provision of support to, and hosting of terrorists who assassinated 17000 innocent Iranians, holding a special session on Iran, is deceptive and fraudulent.”

The UN Human Rights Council has adopted a resolution against Iran over its handling of the protests following the death of 22-year-old girl in police custody over two months ago.

The council says Iran has cracked down on the protests harshly. Iran denies this and says terrorists and impersonated cops are to blame for the violence.

It also highlights the high number of security forces who have been killed during the unrest and deadly riots as proof that those opening fire are not cops or other security forces.