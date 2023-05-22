Monday, May 22, 2023
Hails as big as eggs hit region in western Iran

By IFP Editorial Staff

Hails as big as eggs have fallen in Uramanat, a region in Iran’s Kermanshah Province.

The exceptionally large hails damaged farms, gardens, and other property.

The weather forecast for the province had already been grim, and an orange alert had been declared.

Check out pictures from the region for yourself:

