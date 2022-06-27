Hackers attack Iran’s Khouzestan Steel Company

According to Jamaran news website, the company confirmed the attack in a statement on its telegram channel.

“Following cyber attacks against Khouzestan Steel Company and based on the assessment by relevant experts, the company cannot continue its operation due to technical problems and will be closed until further notice” the statement read.

The report added that the company’s operations have not been damaged by the attack as it took place during a power outage and its production line was not working.

Cyber attacks on Iranian state companies have increased over the past months amid speculation about foul play by Israeli-affiliated hackers.