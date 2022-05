Word is that the attacker on Friday killed four people and wounded two more in Shahriar near Tehran and fled the scene. He opened fire on the police on Taleqani Street, in downtown Tehran, after they recognized him.

The attacker is under arrest now.

A police official says he shot people in Shariar after a dispute escalated between him and some other people over a property.

Authorities have issued necessary orders in the case and an investigation is ongoing.