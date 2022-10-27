Ground broken for research reactor in Iran

Construction work officially got underway for the reactor in the nuclear zone of central Isfahan Province in a ceremony attended by Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Mohammad Eslami as well as a host of other senior local nuclear industry authorities.

The facility is a light-water pool reactor running on 20-percent enriched plate fuel.

Among the most important applications of the reactor are to test nuclear fuel, produce medical and industrial radioisotopes and develop research work.

It also has applications in the field of neutron radiation.