Get to know Iran’s historical ‘Burnt City’ museum

The complex hosting the museum also includes administrative offices, a research center, library, amphitheater, and a reception hall.
Registered as a UNESCO World Heritage site, Shahr-e Sukhteh is the remains of a mudbrick city inhabited by craftsmen and farmers which was founded around 3200 BC.
It is an archaeological site of a sizable Bronze Age urban settlement.
