Wednesday, March 2, 2022
Get to know Iran’s historical ‘Burnt City’ museum

By IFP Editorial Staff
Get to know Iran’s historical ‘Burnt City’ museum
Across from the ruins of Shahr-e Sukhteh (the Burnt City) near Iran’s southeastern city of Zahehdan, there is a museum that puts on display archeological finds uncovered in excavations of the ancient site such as clay and stone artifacts, statuettes, beads and reconstructed graves with skeletons.

The complex hosting the museum also includes administrative offices, a research center, library, amphitheater, and a reception hall.

Registered as a UNESCO World Heritage site, Shahr-e Sukhteh is the remains of a mudbrick city inhabited by craftsmen and farmers which was founded around 3200 BC.

It is an archaeological site of a sizable Bronze Age urban settlement.

