Monday, November 14, 2022
German ambassador to Tehran summoned to Iranian foreign ministry

By IFP Editorial Staff
Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran

The Iranian foreign ministry has summoned the German ambassador to Tehran in protest at "the meddlesome and irresponsible" statements of the German chancellor towards the Islamic Republic.

Hans-Udo Muzel, German ambassador to Tehran was summoned to the foreign ministry on Monday.

During the session, the director general of the west European affairs of the Iranian foreign ministry condemned the statement of the German official.

He conveyed strong protest of the Islamic Republic of Iran about Germany’s  “destructive approach” towards the domestic developments of Iran to the German envoy.

The Iranian foreign ministry official said the German side should bear the consequences of  such non-constructive statements and acts on the future of the mutual ties.

He stressed that the Islamic Republic of Iran will give  proportionate responses to Grrmany’s stance abd sctions, taking into account its national interests.

The German ambassador, for his part, said he will convey the message of the Islamic Republic of Iran to his government at the earliest.

