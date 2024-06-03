Former VP Jahangiri registers to run for Iran president 

Jahangiri spoke to journalists at the Interior Ministry after showing up to register om Monday.

He said Iran is not feeling well and no change is possible unless this bitter reality is acknowledged.

The former vice-president said, “I believe that I can work with all those who care about Iran, even if they think differently”.

Jahangiri also said he wants to garner the votes of citizens who seek a better life.

He added that he is running for president to prevent an escalation or crisis.

The election has been slated for June 28. Many former and current officials have registered to run for the vote including former president Mahmoud Ahmadinejad and former parliament speaker Ali Larijani. All hopefuls ultimately must be approved by Iran’s 12-member Guardian Council to contest the election.