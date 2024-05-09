Former foreign minister: Iran to change nuclear doctrine in case of existential threat

Former top Iranian diplomat Kamal Kharrazi, in an interview with ISNA, said on Thursday, “If the Zionist regime dares to damage Iran’s nuclear facilities, our level of deterrence will be different.”

“We have no decision to produce a nuclear bomb, but if the existence of Iran is threatened, we will have to change our nuclear doctrine,” Kharrazi, who is an adviser to Iran’s Leader, explained.

The comments by Kharrazi echo his remarks in 2022 that Iran is technically capable of making a nuclear bomb but had not yet decided whether to build one.

Based on a Fatwa (religious order) by the Leader of Islamic revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, producing nuclear bombs has been designated as Haram (banned).

Also discussing the regional fallout of the Israeli carnage in the Gaza Strip since October 7 last year, Kharrazi said Iran is determined to support the axis of resistance in the region, stressing that each member of this axis acts independently and makes decisions based on the conditions on the ground.