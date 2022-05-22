Foreign Ministry condemns assassination of IRGC member in Tehran

The spokesman said, “The sworn enemies of the holy establishment of the Islamic Republic of Iran once again exposed their malevolent nature by assassinating and martyring one of the self-giving IRGC members.”

He added, “This inhumane crime was committed by terrorist elements tied to the global arrogance with the support of and amid the silence of the countries that claim to be countering terrorism.”

Khatibzadeh said Iran has been a victim of terrorist crimes over the past four decades, adding, “The inwardly blind terrorists make attempts, in vain, to block the progress of the great Iranian nation toward the realization of its lofty goals and hamper the people’s pursuit of dignity, while they remain ignorant of the fact the blood of these martyrs guarantees the survival and elevation of this nation and country.”

The assassination of Sayyad Khodaei happened at nearly 4 pm on Mojahedin Eslam Street in downtown Tehran on Sunday.

The gunmen riding two motorbikes opened fire on him while he was entering his house.