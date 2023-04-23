Sunday, April 23, 2023
Foreign minister reiterates Iran’s support for Palestine

By IFP Editorial Staff
Hossein Amirabdollahian

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian has said Tehran will continue to provide spiritual and political support to the Palestinian nation and resistance movements in their struggle to liberate the occupied lands and establish an independent state with al-Quds as its capital.

Amirabdollahian made the remarks in a Saturday phone call with Secretary General of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad resistance movement Ziyad al-Nakhalah, congratulating him on the auspicious occasion of Eid al-Fitr, the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

Referring to the Eid al-Fitr speech by Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei about the important issue of Palestine, the top Iranian diplomat highlighted the significance of the decline of the Zionists’ occupiers, the ongoing developments in Palestine and unity among its people as well as global solidarity with the Palestinians.

Earlier in the day, Ayatollah Khamenei said the focus of the Muslim world should be on strengthening Palestinian combatants at a time when Israel is fast approaching its end.

“Today, we are witnessing the gradual decline of the usurping Zionist regime; its speed is even increasing day by day,” the Leader stated, adding, “The strategy of the Islamic world should be focused on strengthening the combatant elements inside Palestine.”

Nakhalah, for his part, said all the Palestinian people and groups are united to support al-Quds and the great achievements made during the recent years.

He commended Iran’s support for the oppressed and resilient people of Palestine.

