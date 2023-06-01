Foreign diplomats make tour of women’s prison in Iran’s capital

Accompanied by a number of Iranian judicial officials and Kazem Gharibabadi Secretary General of Iran’s High Council for Human Rights, the envoys made a tour of the prison which lasted three hours.

The diplomatic team visited various workshops that help the prisoners learn skills. They also visited one of the prison cell and got to know the special programs of the prison authorities.

At the event, Gharibabadi said the women’s penitentiary was chosen “to enable the foreign diplomats to see the unique and diverse services and facilities for female prisoners and get a correct understanding of the principles of Islamic prisons.”

The facility is the only women’s prison with about 700 inmates in Tehran Province, which has a population of more than 13 million people, he added.

According to the Iranian official, in general, women make up about 2.5 percent of Iran’s prison population, which indicates a very low rate of crime among Iranian women, compared to the global figures.