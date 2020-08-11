Five Spies Arrested at Iranian Gov’t Bodies: Judiciary

Five spies have been apprehended at the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Defence and Logistics of the Armed Forces and the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI).

A spokesperson for the Judiciary said two of the spies have received final conviction verdicts.

“Masoud Mosahab, serving as the secretary general of the Iran-Austria Friendship Association, spied for Mossad (the Israeli secret service) and Germany’s secret service,” said the spokesperson.

“He has been sentenced to 10 years behind bars, and his verdict is final,” the spokesperson added.

“Shahram Shirkhani, who spied for Britain, has also received a final ruling. He tried to poison the minds of some managers and recruit elements for the UK’s secret service,” added the spokesperson.

“He had provided the enemy with information about our agreements in domains of the Central Bank, Melli Bank and the defence ministry,” said the spokesperson.