First Persian fallow deer born in New Year 

The head of the Environment Protection Organization in the southern Iranian city of Arsanjan, Fars Province, announced the birth of the Persian fallow dear on Sunday in a protected area in the Khalil Beig forest.

The 300-hectare protected area in the forest, which was established in 2011 with 7 deer, is a habitat of the endangered species.

With the birth of the new calf, there are now 118 deer on the site, including those brought from the wild in other provinces.

The Persian fallow deer, along with red deer, is an endangered species placed under the EN category of the International Union for Conservation of Nature’s Red List.

Iran has established several sanctuaries, including in Arsanjan as well as Dasht-e-Naz in north of the country, to protect the endangered species.