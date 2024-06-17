Iran Environmental protection officers rescue trapped bear

The river is located in Kavand village in the city of Ardal.
The main habitats of the brown bears in Iran are Caspian forest areas, Arsbaran forests, and Zagros forests as well as high mountain meadows near the forests and downstream valleys.
The environmental protection officers of the central Iranian province of Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari rescued a bear whose hand was stuck under a rock in the river.
