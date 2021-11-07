First Batch of French Tourists in Iran after Covid Curbs Eased

The first batch of French tourists has arrived in Iran after the country ended visa restrictions for foreigners, which were imposed to curb the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Handicrafts and Tourism, the 9-member group will stay in Iran for 15 days and are scheduled to visit tourist destinations in the capital Tehran as well as the cities of Hamedan, Kermanshah, Ahvaz, Shiraz, Yazd and Esfahan.

This comes a few days after a group of the Russian tourists became the first batch of foreigners to enter Iran after the borders were re-opened to tourists.

Officials say all such tours are in strict compliance with heath protocols on “visits by foreign tourists under the coronavirus circumstances”, announced by the Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Handicrafts and Tourism.