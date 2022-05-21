Fire erupts at holy shrine of Imam Reza in Mashhad

The public relations department of Astan Quds Razavi, the administrative organization that manages the shrine, said in a statement that the fire started at around 04:00 a.m. local time at the section known as Bast-e Sheikh Bahaei in the southern part of the shrine’s complex.

Iranian media said the blaze started in a room where carpets are kept in the adjacent Goharshad Mosque.

A team of firefighters were quickly dispatched to the site and contained the blaze. There has been no report of injuries or material damage.

The fire was caused by a glitch in an electric heater there, according Astan Quds Razavi.

This is the second such incident reported inside the shrine in less than a month. In late April, one of the cleaning machines that were in the yard of Imam Reza’s shrine caught fire. Fire engines quickly arrived at the scene and put it out.