Saturday, May 21, 2022
type here...
IFP ExclusiveSocietyIncidents

Fire erupts at holy shrine of Imam Reza in Mashhad

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iran Mashhad Shrine of Imam Reza (PBUH)

A fire broke out at a section of the holy shrine of Imam Reza, the eighth Shia Imam, in the northeastern Iranian city of Mashhad, but it was quickly extinguished.

The public relations department of Astan Quds Razavi, the administrative organization that manages the shrine, said in a statement that the fire started at around 04:00 a.m. local time at the section known as Bast-e Sheikh Bahaei in the southern part of the shrine’s complex.

Iranian media said the blaze started in a room where carpets are kept in the adjacent Goharshad Mosque.

A team of firefighters were quickly dispatched to the site and contained the blaze. There has been no report of injuries or material damage.

The fire was caused by a glitch in an electric heater there, according Astan Quds Razavi.

This is the second such incident reported inside the shrine in less than a month. In late April, one of the cleaning machines that were in the yard of Imam Reza’s shrine caught fire. Fire engines quickly arrived at the scene and put it out.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Tags

Iran-US RelationsNuclear Deal (JCPOA)Iran Newspapers HeadlinesMohammad Javad ZarifCoronavirusIran in Photos

Editor Picks