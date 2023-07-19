Female Iranian Weightlifters preparing for high-profile contests

The Iranian female weightlifters are preparing themeselves to contest the Asian Youth and Junior Championships in India, the Saudi World Championship, and the Hangzhou Asian Games.
The camp of the Iranian Women's Weightlifting Team is underway in the capital Tehran.
