Wednesday, July 19, 2023
type here...
IFP ExclusiveSport

Female Iranian Weightlifters preparing for high-profile contests

By IFP Editorial Staff

The camp of the Iranian Women's Weightlifting Team is underway in the capital Tehran.

The Iranian female weightlifters are preparing themeselves to contest the Asian Youth and Junior Championships in India, the Saudi World Championship, and the Hangzhou Asian Games.

Take a look at the related images:

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks