Family of Iranian jailed in Sweden decry ‘political vendetta’ against him

The statement described Hamid Nouri’s arrest as illegal and said all the allegations leveled against him are false and that the Swedish police detained him based on duplicity and a conspiracy.

Nouri’s family said the Swedish government’s move to take an Iranian national into custody without informing his family for quite a while is an example of forced disappearance.

They also said they were not allowed to visit the retired employee of the Iranian Judiciary for two years after his arrest. The family of the Iranian citizen said he has been kept in solitary confinement for two and a half years.

Nouri’s family also accused the Swedish judicial system of issuing an arrest warrant for him without an independent investigation and based on biased claims by some people who had sufficient motives for political vendetta.

They added that Nouri’s arrest involved acts of violence at the hands of the Swedish police and that this caused psychological shock to him.

The retired employee of the Iranian judiciary is being tried in Sweden for involvement in the trial of the members of the Mujahedin Khalq terrorist group in the 1980s.

His accusers claim he was involved in the execution of the group’s members back then. Nouri vehemently denies such claims.

The MKO is responsible for the killing of thousands of people, including former Iranian president and prime minister, by resorting to such acts of terror as bombings and assassinations.