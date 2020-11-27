Fakhrizadeh Played Key Role in Enhancing Iran’s Defence Power: Salehi

Ali-Akbar Salehi, the head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), has offered condolences on the martyrdom of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, the head of the Defence Ministry’s Research and Innovation Organization.

In a statement on Friday, Salehi expressed deep regret over the “unfair” assassination of the Iranian scientist, who “spent many years of his life to promote the country’s defence power.”

Salehi described him as one of the most committed elites among Iranian managers and scientists in the defence sector, and vowed that his blood will result in further development of the Islamic Iran.