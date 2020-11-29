Fakhrizadeh‌ Killing Aimed at Impeding Iran’s National Progress: Spokesman

Iran’s government spokesman says the assassination of prominent Iranian scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh had numerous objectives.

In a note, Ali Rabiei said Iran is no stranger to such terrorist acts as the country has long been the target of such acts of terror.

Following the 1979 Iran’s Islamic Revolution, he said, the country has, time and again, been hit by smart terrorist acts which targeted the masses as well as senior officials in a bid to cause panic, create the impression of insecurity and eliminate the “future of the Establishment.”

“In addition to above targets, these acts of terror have, in recent years, also been aimed at containing the nation’s scientific development and progress, defense power and geopolitical might,” he said.

“The assassination of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, a prominent nuclear and defense scientist, following the assassination of several other nuclear scientists over the past ten years, and a few months after the slaying of general Qassem Soleimani, has more diverse objectives,” he added.

Rabiei said the act of terror was a “completely calculated and preplanned” move aimed at achieving the following goals.

1. disrupting the psychological calm of society, discouraging people from achieving victory and tackling the so-called “maximum pressure” policy

2. creating confusion in Iran’s strategy and forcing Iran to play in a field which the enemy has set up and pursues different scenarios in it.

3. disrupting security in the region and promoting the objective of Iranophobia and gaining concessions from owners of oil resources in the Middle East as well as advancing their objective of low-profile expansionism by breaking resistance in the region.

5. disturbing global security given the possible future changes in international policies if the post-Trump world seeks a new order and a global environment with less tension.

“The main losers of this scenario were the Israeli regime or some regional rulers, who went into action in a bid to block the path of righteousness and any opportunity where the Iranian nation could reclaim its rights,” he wrote.

He said the assassination of Iranian scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh seeks to create an insecure region and a chaotic world.

“The international atmosphere after the era of Trumpism will somehow benefit the Islamic Republic of Iran in the future,” said Rabiei.

He reiterated that the recent act of terror is aimed at creating a chaotic region, fueling grudges and disrupting global peace in the post-Trump era.

He said enemies are using the most savage methods and tools to assassinate key Iranian figures in a bid to take vengeance upon Iran for the failure of their “maximum pressure” policy and trigger social discontent, which, per se, shows Iran has been successful on its path to achieving its peaceful objectives.

“Trump had already acknowledged that Ira had not lost any negotiations,” he said.

According to the spokesman, Trump had also said that the US was not able to go to war with Iran, so it would resort to state terrorism.

“The assassination of general Qassem Soleimani and Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, who fell victim to state terrorism, is clear evidence of the weakness and embarrassment of the enemies that are losers and want to simply slow down Iran’s move on the path to development and power with the help of assassins through explosion and terror,” he said.

However, Rabiei said, the history of the Revolution in the past 40 years showed that enemies’ efforts are counterproductive.

“Such assassinations will not only not lead to social discord, but also serves to cement solidarity and unity in society by condemning terrorists and honouring martyrs,” he added.

“Now, who are terrorists after?” he asked.

Rabiei said sociological hypotheses suggest such acts of terror are aimed at “bringing about change” or “seriously affecting society.”

In other words, he explained, such terrorist acts aim to target key figures to affect the nation’s development and progress and achieve their final goal, i.e., influence the society psychologically.

He said the assassination of scientists such as Fakhrizadeh are not only aimed at killing an individual; rather, he added, it is aimed at disrupting national progress as a whole.

Rabiei finally called for vigilance to prevent further acts of terror in the future.