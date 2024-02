On the eighth day of the event on Friday, Kianoosh’s Garden, directed by Reza Keshavarz Haddad, Light Blue directed by Babak Khajeh Pasha, and Norouz directed by Soheil Mavaffaq were screened in the theater halls in Tehran’s landmark Milad tower.

The Fajr Film Festival is held every year to mark the aniversarry of Iran’s Islamic Revolution.

Here are some of the pictures of the film festival: