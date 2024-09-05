Iran’s movie ‘The Old Bachelor’ to be screened in Italy film festival

The Old Bachelor, the second movie by Oktay Baraheni, is about two middle-aged brothers who live with their bullying father whose wife dumps him due to his rages.

Iranian cinema giants like Leila Hatami, Hamed Behdad, and Hassan Pourshirazi are among the starts who have acted in the movie.

The Lucca Film Festival 2024 will be held from September 21 to 29.

The 192-minute movie, premiere at the 53rd International Film Festival Rotterdam (IFFR) in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, in late January, has won several awards in international film festivals.