Explainer: In what case Iran presidential election will be extended to run-off

But if none of the candidates manages to win the majority in the first round, voting will take place a second time on the following week.

In the second round, only the two candidates who received the greatest number of votes in the first round will participate.

Iran’s presidential election kicked off at 8 am local time on Friday and will last till 6 pm, but the closing time can be extended by the Interior Ministry.

Over 64 million people are eligible to vote in the election, including about 10 million Iranians overseas.