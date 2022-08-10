Iranian expert: West should prevent IAEA from intervening in Iran nuclear case

Sabah Zangeneh told ISNA if the West has the required determination, it can agree to the idea of preventing the UN atomic agency, IAEA, from intervening in the nuclear case.

Zangeneh noted that in 2015, the P5+1 group of countries closed the safeguards case when the two sides agreed on a deal.

He said at that time, the P5+1 concluded that the PMD was not relevant and that they group’s members reached a political decision to sign the nuclear deal, known as JCPOA. Zangeneh also said the IAEA director general’s views are now political provocation and they are no longer technical.

He stressed that as far as the Non-proliferation Treaty and the IAEA’s rules and regulations are concerned, Iran has lived up to its obligations and it has even allowed the agency to do inspections at its nuclear facilities and install extra surveillance cameras there.

As for the progress of the Vienna talks, Zangeneh said the current crises facing the West have persuaded them to acquiesce to minimum acceptance by Iran of its commitments under the JCPOA.

In that case, he noted, Iran can help break the deadlock in energy markets of the world.

He also spoke about the Zionist regime’s take on the talks in Vienna. Zangeneh said Israel seeks to derail the negotiations.