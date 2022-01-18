Tuesday, January 18, 2022
type here...
PoliticsForeign PolicyIFP Exclusive

Expert: Removal of sanctions to help further expand Iran-Russia ties

By IFP Editorial Staff

More Articles

Avatar of IFP Editorial Staff
IFP Editorial Staffhttps://ifpnews.com/ifp-editorial-staff
The IFP Editorial Staff is composed of dozens of skilled journalists, news-writers, and analysts whose works are edited and published by experienced editors specialized in Iran News. The editor of each IFP Service is responsible for the report published by the Iran Front Page (IFP) news website, and can be contacted through the ways mentioned in the "IFP Editorial Staff" section.
An Iranian political expert believes that President Ebrahim Raisi’s visit to Russia provides a good opportunity for the two sides to strengthen their ties across several prongs.

Hassan Beheshtipour told the IRIB one prong concerns nuclear cooperation between Tehran and Moscow, which is completing the second and third phases of the Bushehr Power Plant in Iran.

The Russian and Caucasus affairs expert added that obstacles to the expansion of the Iranian nuclear program with Russia’s help, which are mainly financial, are being removed.

According to Beheshtipour, the second prong regarding the Russia-Iran ties is their military and defensive cooperation, for which the ground is paved after the arms embargo on Iran was terminated.

He added that the third prong is about the Iran-Russian cooperation in the southern Caucasus.

Beheshtipour said Tehran and Moscow are approaching the issue with a 3+3 format consisting of Azerbaijan Republic, Armenia, Georgia, Russia, Iran and Turkey.

He also noted that Iran and Russia can play a significant role in Afghanistan and in restoring stability to the country after the withdrawal of the US forces.

The Iranian political expert added that Russia can also help decide the share of the Caspian Sea’s littoral states though the main stakeholders are Iran and Azerbaijan Republic and a couple of other ex-Soviet republics. Beheshtipour also spoke of Russia’s role in the Vienna talks. He said Russia is a positive player in this regard. He noted that removing anti-Iran sanctions will be highly conducive to expansion of ties between Tehran and Moscow.

Previous articleTwo Israeli soldiers injured in training explosion

Latest article

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Tags

Iran-US RelationsNuclear Deal (JCPOA)Iran Newspapers HeadlinesMohammad Javad ZarifIran SanctionsIran in Photos

Editor Picks