Wild Bunch to Distribute Iranian Film ‘6.5 per Meter’

The Wild Bunch company signed a contract at the Cannes Film Festival whereby it bought the screening copyright for the film from Mohammad Atebbai’s Iranian Independents.

Six and a Half per Meter directed by Saeed Roustaee is a thriller about a policeman, played by Payman Maadi, the leading actor of Asghar Farhadi’s A Separation, who takes on a young local drug kingpin, played by Navid Mohammadzadeh.

The film was first screened at the 37th International Fajr Film Festival. It received the Crystal Simorgh award for the best film from the general public’s viewpoint.

The movie was screened in cinemas across Iran during the Persian New Year holidays in early spring. It has fetched a whopping Rls. 250 billion so far, making it the best-selling non-comedy film in the history of Iran’s cinema.

Wild Bunch AG is a German film distribution and international sales company, originally created in 1979 as Senator Film Verleih GmbH, which later became Senator Entertainment AG. The name Wild Bunch comes from the French company Wild Bunch S.A., created in 2002, which became a subsidiary of Senator Entertainment in February 2015. Senator Entertainment AG renamed itself Wild Bunch AG in July 2015.

Wild Bunch has distributed and sold films such as Land of the Dead (2005), Southland Tales (2006), Cassandra’s Dream (2007), Vicky Cristina Barcelona (2008), Che (2008), Whatever Works (2009), The King’s Speech (2010), and The Artist (2011).

Wild Bunch is also the international seller of Studio Ghibli’s works.